Promethean Announces Cast and Staff for MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION

Promethean Theatre Ensemble has announced the cast and design team for MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION by George Bernard Shaw in a world premiere adaptation by Melanie Spewock.

Directed by Michael D. Graham, the cast includes ensemble member Elaine Carlson in the title role of Mrs. Warren and Jared Dennis as George Crofts. Also in the cast are Tracey Greenwood (Vivie Warren), Chris Woolsey (Frank Gardner), Ross Frawley (Praed), and Ted Hoerl (Rev. Samuel Gardner). Understudies are Rosalind Hurwitz (Mrs. Warren), Corrie Riedl (Vivie Warren), and Cody Robison (Frank Gardner).

Top Row L-R: Elaine Carlson, Jared Dennis, Ross Frawley.

Lower Row L-R: Tracey Greenwood, Ted Hoerl, Chris Woolsey.

The design and production team includes artistic associates Carrie Campana (Costume Designer) and Cate Gillespie (Dialect Coach), along with Conor Clark (Set Designer), Ellie Humphreys (Lighting Designer), Colin Kovarik (Sound Designer), Maya Jain (Props Designer), Si Squires-Kasten (Stage Manager).

MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION will be performed at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., from February 28-March 29. More info at prometheantheatre.org.

