Jackalope Announces “Fast Company” Cast and Designers

Pictured: Carolyn Hu Bradbury, Fin Coe, Mia Park, and Vinh Nguyen.

Jackalope Theatre has announced the cast and design team for the Chicago Premiere of “Fast Company,” written by Carla Ching and directed by Kaiser Ahmed.

The cast for features Carolyn Hu Bradbury (Blue), Fin Coe (H), Vinh Nguyen (Francis), and Mia Park (Mable).

The production team includes Nadya Naumaan (Associate Director), Joy Ahn (scenic design), Slick Jorgensen (lighting design), Louis Lothan (assistant lighting design), Stefani Azores-Gococo (costume design), Steve Labedz (sound & projection design), Mara Zinky (props design), Vahishta Vafadari (vocal coach), Almanya Narula (fight choreography), AJ Sacco (magic consultant), Danielle Stack (production manager), Catherine Miller (casting director), Jackie Marschke (stage manager) & Anna Brockway (assistant stage manager).



Mable Kwan is the best grifter that ever lived. She taught sons H and Francis to be the best roper and fixer around, but kept her youngest daughter, Blue, out of the family business. When Blue goes rogue and puts together the score of the decade, things don’t go according to plan and the family must decide if they can work with each other long enough to help each other.

“Fast Company” runs March 4 – April 11. For more information visit www.jackalopetheatre.org.