Lifeline Announces “Neither” Cast and Designers

Lifeline Theatre’s KidSeries has announced the cast and design team for “Neither,” a world premiere based on the children’s book by Airlie Anderson, co-adapted by ensemble member Bilal Dardai, and guest artists Oly Oxinfry, Emilie Modaff, and Jeff Trainor, with music and lyrics by Emilie Modaff, and directed by Oly Oxinfry.

The cast features guest artists Amanda de la Guardia (Governor Bunny/Ensemble), Jessie Ellingsen (Neither/Ensemble), Kelsey McGrath (Governor Bird/Ensemble), Alec Phan (Both/Ensemble), & Darian Tene (Either/Butterfly Cat/Ensemble) with Cohen Kraus, Josh Pennington, Ricki Pettinato, Larry D. Trice II, and Wil Ann Whedbee serving as understudies.

Top Row (L to R): Kelsey McGrath, Jessie Ellingsen

Bottom Row (L to R): Darian Tene, Amandadela Guardia, Alec Phan

The production team includes guest artists Rebecca Dose (Stage Manager), Jennifer McClendon (Production Manager), Sam Moryoussef (Master Electrician), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), Mike Przygoda (Sound Designer/Orchestrator), Therese Ritchie (Scenic/Props Designer), Sarah Scanlon (Movement Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), and Megan Turnquist (Lighting Designer).

In the land of “this and that” there are only two kinds of animals, “these and those.” Until one day something different hatches! But it isn’t this or that. Is it both, or is it neither? What do you do when you feel you don’t belong?

“Neither” runs Saturday, Mar. 14 – Sunday, Apr. 19 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. For more information visit www.lifelinetheatre.com.