Strawdog Announces “Welcome to Keene” Cast and Designers

Strawdog Theatre Company has announced the cast and design team for its world premiere of Brian James Polak’s “Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire,” directed by Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann.

The cast includes Kylie Anderson, Elise Marie Davis, North Rory Homeward, Marssie Mencotti, James Munson, Bianca Phipps, Michael Reyes, Jackie Seijo, Cary Shoda, Anne Sheridan Smith, Jamie Vann and David Weiner.

The production team to date includes Heath Hays (scenic design), Sally Dolembo (costume design), Claire Chrzan (lighting design), Daniel Etti-Williams (sound design), Sam Hubbard (fight director), Julia Atkin (assistant director) and Shannon Rourke (stage manager).

Keene, New Hampshire shares a view of Mount Monadnock with Thornton Wilder’s fictional “Our Town.” Modern day Keene shares many of America’s challenges – guns, opioids, divergent political views.

“I am thrilled to be making my Strawdog directing debut working with so many incredible artists,” comments Hoffmann. “Brian’s play tells a beautiful multi-generational story of a community. Like “Our Town,” “Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire” explores what it means to be human in all its complexities. In contemporary America, we need this more than ever. I cannot wait for Chicago audiences to experience this play.”

“Welcome to Keene, New Hampshire” will play April 17 – May 30 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. More information at www.strawdog.org.