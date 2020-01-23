New Colony Announces Cast and Designers for “Under the Tree”

Pictured: (top, l to r) ensemble members Caitlin Chuckta and Michael Peters with Travis Barnhart, Kim Boler.

(bottom, l to r) Michelle Courvais, Cynthia Hines, Rasell Holt, Julie Mitre and Lynda Shadrake.



The New Colony has announced the cast and design team for the world premiere of ensemble member K.L. Parker’s family drama “Under The Tree,” directed by Spenser Davis.

“Under The Tree” will feature ensemble members Caitlin Chuckta and Michael Peters with Travis Barnhart, Kim Boler, Michelle Courvais, Cynthia Hines, Rasell Holt, Julie Mitre and Lynda Shadrake.

The production team includes Therese Ritchie (scenic design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), David Goodman-Edberg (lighting design), Erik Siegling (sound design), Devon Green (props design), Zack Meyer (violence design), Lila Gilbert (production manager), Evan Sposato (technical director) and Cedar Larson (stage manager).

When her husband dies while out of town on a business trip, Delphi Rabbitt calls upon her children and sister to assist in planning the funeral arrangements in their town of Altoga, Texas. That is, until she discovers his body is traveling from Houston accompanied by another family… another wife, another son, another life that no one knew about. When both Rabbitt families find themselves under one roof, they’re forced to decide: is it possible to bury our grievances before we bury the man who deceived us all?

“Under the Tree” runs April 1 – May 3 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. For more information, including performance dates, visit http://thenewcolony.org/.