Drury Lane Sets “An American in Paris” Cast and Designers

Pictured: Leigh-Ann Esty and Josh Drake

Drury Lane Theatre has announced casting for the final show in its 2019/2020 season, “An American in Paris,” with music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, book by Craig Lucas and directed and choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel-Formato.



The cast features Josh Drake (Jerry Mulligan), Leigh-Ann Esty (Lise Dassin), Skyler Adams (Adam Hochberg), Will Skrip (Henri Baurel), Erica Evans (Milo Davenport), and Caron Buinis (Madame Baurel). The ensemble includes Terrell Armstrong, McKinley Carter (March 18-29), Tony Carter, Alejandro Fonseca, Neil Friedman, Cory Goodrich (through March 15), Allyson Graves, Austin Ryan Hunt, Andrew MacNaughton, Francesca Mancusco, Trevor McChristian, Mandy Modic, Jarais Musgrove, Emily Ramirez, Emily Rohm, Casey Sanders, Sawyer Smith, Drew Tanabe, Ariel Etana Triunfo, and Sarah VanBindsbergen.

The creative team includes Chris Sargent (Music Director), Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), Karl Green (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), Kevan Loney (Projection Designer), Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer), and Joseph Pindelski (Dramaturg).

An American in Paris tells the story of Jerry Mulligan, an American GI doing his best to make it as a painter in the bustling city of Paris following the end of World War II. Based on the Academy Award-winning film, this Grammy Award nominee also won four Tony Awards. For more information visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.